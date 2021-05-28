Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Snooker, in a non-professional capacity, is one of sport's great levellers.

As a general rule, halls up and down the land - and indeed the globe - have been littered with some of the worst play that would blemish any sporting arena.

Usually, the lines between top-class competition and a Sunday afternoon knock-around in the local club are rarely blurred. Except in the case of one Gary Wilson.

Just a few short weeks on from Mark Selby winning his fourth world title against Shaun Murphy at the Crucible, it is easy to forget that one of the tournament's previous semi-finals in 2019 was the scene of perhaps one of snooker's most infamously-forgettable moments.

As then 33-year-old Wilson had reached the last four in Sheffield for the first time, the man from Wallsend had claimed the scalps of Selby himself, as well as Ali Carter on the way to his semi.

Meeting eventual winner Judd Trump for a place in the final, Wilson put up a plucky fight, but went down by 17 frames to 11. The game, however, will be best remembered for one moment in particular. A moment Wilson will wish no one remembered at all.

With the scores level at 5-5, the 11th frame was a relatively close affair, with Wilson at the table trailing 45-33.

Attempting to screw back onto the pink, with just three reds remaining, Wilson then produced a grand error of judgement, playing too much bottom on the cue ball and bringing out the closest thing to a felt-ripper the pro game had surely seen.

Met by gasps from Crucible spectators, commentator John Parrott attempted to spare Wilson's blushes, but social media was less charitable.

Indeed, as BBC snooker reporter Shamoon Hafez tweeted, Wilson's failed attempt at the red may have been the "worst shot ever".

As his shot resonated with many a fan, responses were predictable in nature.

Many included retorts along the lines of "it's me that", whilst another threw a further contender into the hat, with Michael Holt's remarkable, gravity-defying miss in Snooker Shootout, a worthy candidate.

But for Wilson's spectacular miss to occur in the most famous snooker arena on the planet, and at that stage in the tournament, it really is hard to beat.

Or in Wilson's case, not.

News Now - Sport News