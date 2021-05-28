Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7: Cinematic Trailer Leaks

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Season 6 of Fortnite saw the game turn Primal and with Zero Point sending players back in time, questions are now being asked regarding the direction that the battle royale franchise is headed.

We have been introduced with plenty of new content during the last season of Fortnite and mechanical changes to the game, including introducing wildlife onto the island and new storylines for the gaming community to digest.

While it may still be early days as far as Season 7 is concerned, Epic Games have been dropping plenty of hints in regards to what players can expect.

A strange figure was responsible for stabilising Zero Point after things looked bleak on the island, but what will happen next?

Fortnite has quickly become one of the highest-grossing games currently on the market, surpassing the impressive figure of 350 million players as of May 2020.

Cinematic Trailer

The new trailer regarding the story of Fortnite has yet to be officially released by Epic Games, which they usually release hand in hand along with the Battle Pass trailer which showcases what can be expected.

In Chapter 1, there were 10 seasons, which means that Fortnite could be edging closer to Chapter 3 sometime in the future.

As we wait to see what Epic have come up with this time around, here’s what we saw from the last trailer from Season 6.

We will update this article as soon as more information becomes available.

