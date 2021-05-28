Destiny 2 Xur Location: Where is Xur today and what items is he selling this week? (May 28)

Where is Xur located today? The hidden mystery of where the Destiny 2 character is for this week is set to be revealed later today.

Bungie, who are developers of first person multiplayer shooter game Destiny 2, will be revealing the location of Xur soon and gamers will want to know where he is.

The game is so successful and is already in its 14th Season (Season of the Splicer). There have been wholesale changes which have made the game even better than before.

If you are someone who is looking for the Xur location and wants to know what items he is selling, we have the answers.

Read More: Destiny 2 Weekly Reset Guide: Time, Date, Changes And Everything You Need To Know

Who Is Xur?

Xur is an Exotic item merchant who hangs out in random locations around the world of Destiny. In Destiny 2, he can appear all over the map, as well as inside the Tower.

He sells some of the best gear and weapons in the game so fans will want to make sure they find him when he appears.

The gear can range from armour, like helmets and chest pieces, to little weapons like knives or even guns and so players make sure they find him to grab the great loot.

Where is Xur Located This Week? (May 28th)

The merchant rotates on a weekly basis, and his location is always revealed on a Friday at 6PM BST. We will update you on his location later today.

He only stays in the same location for three days, so Xur will only be at his next location until June 1st.

What Items is Xur Selling This week? (May 28th)

What is interesting about Xur is that he drops items that are similar in power level to your character. Last week Xur was selling the Monte Carlo Primary Auto Rifle for 29 Legendary Shards, the Astrocyte Verse for 23 Legendary Shards, the Gemini Jester for 23 Legendary Shards, and Dunemarchers for 23 Legendary Shards.

This week, the items he is selling on Destiny 2 will be revealed at 6PM.

Xur Location Last Week

If you were looking for Xur last week, you could find him in the Tower, which is located behind Dead Orbit inside the Hangar.

Xur Items Last Week

Last week, Xur was selling the following exotics and items:

-Monte Carlo Primary Auto Rifle: Cost - 29 Legendary Shards

-Gemini Jester: Cost - 23 Legendary Shards

-Dunemarchers: Cost - 23 Legendary Shards

-Astrocyte Verse: Cost - 23 Legendary Shards

New Changes to Xur

Something that Xur didn’t do before, but does now is dropping Cipher Quests for free. If you do the quest, you will be rewarded with an exotic Cipher.

Another change made is Xur's inventory. It includes an Exotic armor piece with a perk effect that depends on the use of a particular ability.

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News