Leeds transfer rumours: Radrizzani may have crucial role to play as Leeds receive a boost in pursuit of long-term target

Leeds have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Cagliari midfielder Nahitan Nandez, as reported by Calciomercato.

What's the latest transfer news on Nandez?

The Premier League side have reportedly set their sights on signing the 25-year-old this summer, and they may now have to pay less for him than first anticipated.

Nandez, who has three years left on his contract, has a €36m (£30.9m) release clause, but it is understood that Cagliari's president Tommaso Giulini would be willing to listen to offers for lower than this fee.

What is Leeds' relationship like with Cagliari?

Leeds' majority owner Andrea Radrizzani is believed to have an excellent relationship with Giulini.

This could be a crucial factor in getting a deal done for Nandez, as it seems that negotiations between the two clubs would go smoothly, leading to an agreement being reached that suits both parties.

What are Nandez's thoughts on Bielsa?

Back in 2019, Leeds were linked with a move for Nandez when he was still playing in Argentina for Boca Juniors.

Nandez's agent Pablo Bentancur commented on the rumours, and told the Argentine press via One Football: “Of the clubs that we’ve spoken to over in Europe, he told me he wants to play for Bielsa.

“We have a relationship with them and to Nahitan, it would be a pleasure."

Despite Bentancur revealing that Nandez admired Bielsa, the Uruguayan player opted to join Cagliari that summer instead.

Is the timing right for Nandez to move to Leeds?

It appears that Nandez chose Cagliari over Leeds as they were playing in Serie A at the time, while Leeds were still down in the Championship having lost out to Derby in the play-offs in Bielsa's first season at Elland Road.

Bentancur hinted that this was the case when he claimed in April 2019 that his client was "not a second-division player."

However, things have changed dramatically since then. Leeds are now in the top-flight in England, and have just finished inside the top half, whereas Cagliari ended the season in 16th place in Italy, just four points above the relegation zone.

The tables have turned, and it now seems that Leeds are the team moving in the right direction, while Cagliari have stagnated as they have finished 14th or below in each of their last four campaigns.

Moving to Leeds would give Nandez the chance to play for a side that are on the up, working under a manager that he has great respect for, and it seems that this summer could be the perfect time for him to try his luck in the Premier League.

