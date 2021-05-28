Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jose De Sousa produced another fine display in the Premier League on Thursday evening.

The Portuguese was already assured of his place on finals night going into his game against Nathan Aspinall.

'The Special One' averaged 103 on route to an 8-3 victory over his opponent.

De Sousa is known for doing the unconventional and he produced an absolutely ridiculous checkout during the match.

The 47-year-old left himself 120 in the very first leg against his English opponent.

The preferred route for every single darts professional in the world is T20, 20, D20, known as 'Shanghai'.

But De Sousa decided he was going to attempt the outrageous.

De Sousa went for three double 20s in a shot that you would only see attempted in exhibitions. Almost nobody would even think about it in professional competition with money on the line.

Remarkably, he managed to pin all three of his darts in the D20 bed and win the leg.

Aspinall let out a wry smile and congratulated his opponent, while Wayne Mardle went absolutely crazy on commentary.

After De Sousa's first dart landed in the D20, Mardle said: "He's not, is he? He's not. OH, HE'S NOT. OH STOP IT. OH, OHHHHHH STOP IT. STOP THAT RIGHT NOW. THAT IS.... I'M GONE! I'M GONE!"

Mardle went so ballistic that his voice went and he had to be replaced in commentary by Mark Webster.

Mardle can no longer commentate on final's night on Friday due to losing his voice.

"Unfortunately, due to Jose De Sousa being a complete madman I’ve lost my voice. (hurrah I hear you say)," he wrote on Twitter.

"Hitting 3 double tops made me over do it! It’s all his fault! I’m now only able to watch from home rather than be involved in Finals night. Enjoy the show!"

What an incredible shot by De Sousa. Mardle produced some brilliant commentary too which did his checkout justice.

De Sousa will now be hoping to lift his second major title on Friday evening.

He plays Aspinall in the semi-finals. He will face either Jonny Clayton or Michael van Gerwen in the final should he overcome the Englishman for the second time in two days.

