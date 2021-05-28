Mauricio Pochettino to Tottenham: Alasdair Gold shares key insight

According to football.london's Alasdair Gold, Tottenham have held talks with PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino over a surprising return to the club and he would also be "interested" in a return.

What's the latest news involving Pochettino?

Gold of football.london, revealed that Spurs are keen to reinstate Pochettino as their manager and have held talks with the Argentine.

The report suggests that the PSG manager who left the north London club 18 months ago, is interested in a return and he feels there is "unfinished business" at Tottenham.

What trophies has he won for PSG?

Despite transforming Spurs into Premier League challengers at times and taking them to the Champions League final in 2019, Pochettino was often critisised for his lack of trophies.

Since being appointed PSG boss, he has won two trophies this season. He lifted both the French Super Cup and the French Cup, although he did miss out on the Ligue 1 title to Lille.

Who else are contenders for the Spurs manager vacancy?

Football.london stated that despite signing a new Ajax contract, Erik ten Hag remains a "strong contender" for the vacant managerial role at Spurs and he could also be interested in the position.

The report suggested that the recent availability of former Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte will have caught the eye of Tottenham, however the lack of finances available at the club could put off the Italian who previously managed at London rivals Chelsea.

Would Pochettino be the right fit?

He could be the perfect fit for Spurs and probably shouldn't have left in the first place.

Despite a difficult start to the season prior to his sacking, Pochettino had a strong relationship with the fans.

Whilst he didn't win any silverware at Spurs, the former Tottenham boss was able to oversee stability at the club as he took over a side that was languishing in the Europa League spots and made them a Champions League regular, getting top four in four of his five seasons at the helm.

The relationship between the club and supporters has become somewhat fractured due to the poor performances on the field and other off-field reasons such as Tottenham's involvement in the European Super League and Harry Kane's reported desire to leave.

Crucially for Tottenham, the re-emergence of Pochettino could influence Kane's happiness at the club according to football.london and the pair share a "strong bond" after the England international "became a star" under the Argentine's management.

