Daily Digest: North London derby set for FA Cup quarter-final in September

In today’s news: Arsenal will host Tottenham Hotspur in their delayed FA quarter-final fixture, Jemimal Rodrigues becomes first Indian to sign up for The Hundred, Diamond league switched to Gateshead, fans are back at netball matches and tennis stars snub Naomi Osaka’s media boycott.

Arsenal to face Tottenham in delayed FA Cup quarter-final

The north London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham could be the pick of the bunch from the Women’s FA Cup quarter-final draw.

The pair are set to clash on Wednesday 29th September. The Gunners have won the trophy more times than any other team in the competition’s history (14), while rivals Spurs have never made the final.

The other draws for the last eight are:

Manchester City v Leicester City

Birmingham City v Chelsea

Brighton and Hove Albion v Charlton Athletic

Jemimal Rodrigues to star for Northern Supercharges in the Hundred

Jemimal Rodrigues has become the first Indian to sign up for the upcoming Hundred competition.

The 20-year-old has joined Northern Superchargers and will play alongside England’s Lauren Winfield-Hill, as well as Australia’s Alyssa Healy.

The 100-ball cricket competition is set to start on July 21st, with Rodrigues joining up with her team once she has finished international duty with her nation. This period includes a one-off Test with England.

Gateshead to host its second Diamond League event

The Diamond league will be held at a different venue than originally planned, switching from London to Gateshead.

The reason for this is due to the cost of renovating London Stadium from a football stadium to an athletics one.

This event could be the last one for many athletes before this year’s Olympics in Tokyo.

Dina Asher-Smith, who is Britain's 200m World Champion, will headline the competition on July 13th.

This will be the second time the town has hosted the Diamond League after it was chosen to hold the game last weekend instead of Rabat in Morocco.

Netball fans return to Superleague matches

Fans will return to live netball matches for the first time in over a year. The Netball Superleague clashes between Celtic Dragon and London Pulse, as well as Severn Stars and Team Bath this evening will welcome 1,000 spectators to the Copper Box Arena.

These will be the first of several fixtures to see this number of fans at the London-based venue, with several games left to play in the regular season.

Top tennis stars don’t support Naomi Osaka’s media boycott

Despite support from several other tennis stars, Naomi Osaka will not be joined by Ashleigh Barty and Iga Świątek in boycotting the French Open press, with both players stressing that media commitments are part of the job.

Osaka announced recently that she will not take part in any interviews during The French Open due to protecting her mental health.

