Drugs cheat Jarrell Miller has stepped in to help Bogdan Dinu prepare for his fight against Daniel Dubois.

Former British and Commonwealth champion Dubois is scheduled to take on Dinu on June 5 as he challenges the 34-year-old for the vacant WBC interim heavyweight title.

And the Romanian has enlisted the help of the disgraced Miller, who has joined his team as a gym buddy and sparring partner.

Speaking to Queensbury Promotions, Dinu dropped the bombshell earlier this week:

"The preparation has been one of the best I have had.

"It has been a great training camp with good sparring, good coaches and I’m healthy.

"It has been good having Jarrell Miller in camp. He puts good pressure on, is heavy handed and is a strong guy. That is what I need for big fights like this"

Miller actually beat Dinu back in November 2019 but it appears the pair have put aside their differences as they share a common goal.

"He is a nice guy, a funny guy and we train together," he added. "After every spar he gives me advice on what he believes will work in the fight

"I think it is a big difference between Dubois and Jarrell. Jarrell has power, skills, experience."

Dubois has also made a big change as he has teamed up with acclaimed boxing trainer Shane McGuigan in a bid to get his career back on track.

The Londoner, 23, underwent surgery in November 2020 - two weeks after suffering a tenth round TKO loss to Joe Joyce at Church House.

He said: "Over six months of frustrations are ready to come out.

"You are going to see the best version of Daniel Dubois in that ring on June 5.

"I will beat Bogdan Dinu up and knock him out.

"I need to do what I do, show people why they called me 'Dynamite' in the first place.

"It’ll be a devastating performance, I promise you.

"A huge knockout to put myself back on the map."

