David Alaba has officially signed for Real Madrid.

"Real Madrid C. F. has reached an agreement with David Alaba for the player to join the club for the next five seasons," Real's statement read.



"David Alaba will be unveiled as a new Real Madrid player after the end of the 2021 European Championship."

Signing one of the world's best defenders for a free transfer could be considered a bargain.

However, Real have broken the bank to pay his wages.

According to Sport 1's Florian Plettenberg, per Raphael Honigstein, Alaba has signed a five-year contract and will earn £412,000-per-week.

That makes him one of the world's highest-paid players.

But how does his wages compare to the rest of the Real Madrid squad?

You can view every Real player's wages-per-week, according to Sportekz, below.

Real players that spent the 2020/21 season on loan at other clubs have been included.

27. Andriy Lunin - £50,000

26. Ferland Mendy - £52,500

25. Federico Valverde - £62,000

=22. Mariano - £75,000

=22. Vinícius Júnior - £75,000

=22. Rodrygo - £75,000

21. Martin Ødegaard - £85,000

=19. Nacho - £90,000

=19. Casemiro - £90,000

18. Borja Mayoral - £100,000

17. Éder Militão - £104,000

=15. Lucas Vázquez - £115,000

=15. Marco Asensio - £115,000

14. Álvaro Odriozola - £120,000

13. Isco - £123,000

12. Dani Carvajal - £145,000

=9. Thibaut Courtois - £150,000

=9. Raphaël Varane - £150,000

=9. Marcelo - £150,000

8. Karim Benzema - £166,000

7. Luka Jovic - £175,000

=5. Toni Kroos - £210,000

=5. Luka Modric - £210,000

4. Sergio Ramos - £312,000

3. David Alaba - £412,000

2. Eden Hazard - £416,000

1. Gareth Bale - £600,000

Alaba has become Real's third highest earning player, behind Bale and Hazard.

Ramos, who's contract ends in the summer, is earning slightly £100,000-per-week fewer than Alaba.

Benzema 'only' earns £166,000-per-week, which is a surprise given how good he has been in the past decade.

Jovic, who was shipped out on loan this season, actually earns more than the French striker.

Casemiro is one of the world's most talented defensive midfielders but is only Real's 19th highest earner.

Valverde and Mendy are among Real's lowest earners and, given what their teammates are earning, deserve to be paid more money per-week.

