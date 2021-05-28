Birmingham City transfer news: Mikel San Jose's future becomes clearer ahead of summer window

Birmingham City's rollercoaster of a 2020/21 campaign saw the club briefly flirt with the prospect of relegation to League One before being guided to safety by manager Lee Bowyer.

While the 44-year-old will now be hoping to lead the Blues into a new dawn by assembling a team which is capable of achieving a great deal of success at Championship level, it will be intriguing to see what approach he decides to take in terms of transfers in the upcoming transfer window.

Whilst it is unlikely that Birmingham will be able to splash the clash in the current financial climate, they could potentially draft in a number of quality players by targeting the free-agent market.

Although Bowyer will be focusing on incomings between now and August, he may be forced to wave goodbye to one of the existing members of his squad if recent reports are anything to go by.

According to We Are Birmingham, Blues defender Mikel San Jose is set to leave the club this summer.

An official announcement by Birmingham concerning his exit will reportedly be released in the coming days.

Since joining the Blues last year, San Jose has only been able to show glimpses of his ability in the 28 appearances that he made in all competitions.

Following Bowyer's arrival, the defender only featured on three occasions due to the presence of Harlee Dean and Marc Roberts.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

If this report turns out to be true, it will be interesting to see whether Birmingham decide to draft in a replacement for San Jose in the upcoming transfer window.

Whilst the defender did manage to deliver encouraging displays against the likes of Coventry City and Middlesbrough in which he earned WhoScored match ratings of 7.21 and 7.53 respectively, his lack of consistency ultimately stifled his progress last season.

When you consider that both Dean and Roberts were able to average better overall WhoScored match ratings than San Jose in the Championship, it could be argued that his departure may not have a significant impact on the Blues.

This particular exit may actually benefit both parties as the former Athletic Bilbao man could join a club who can guarantee him first-team football whilst Birmingham could use the money generated from his sale to re-invest in their squad.

Providing that Bowyer is able to nail his recruitment in the coming months, there is no reason why the Blues cannot thrive in San Jose's absence during the 2021/22 campaign.

