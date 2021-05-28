Kyle Walker has been a tremendous signing for Manchester City.

Man City made Walker one of the most expensive full-backs in history when they paid Tottenham £50 million for his services back in 2017.

It was a lot of money to spend but Walker's performances over the past four years have justified that decision.

Walker has been a reliable presence for City at the back, playing 182 times and scoring five goals.

He's helped the club to 10 major trophies, including three Premier League titles and an FA Cup triumph.

Walker is a popular figure among City fans and his actions in his first ever Manchester derby help explain why.

On December 10, 2017, City travelled to Old Trafford for their Premier League clash with Man United.

City were leading 2-1 going into the latter stages of the game, with David Silva and Nicolas Otamendi on the scoresheet for the Citizens.

Walker then produced some iconic time-wasting late on with City looking to cling on to all three points.

City were given a throw-in deep into their own-half. The ballboy threw the ball at Walker's feet, who deliberately produced a poor touch.

The ballboy retrieved the ball and threw it to Walker again, only for him to kick the ball towards the sideline again.

Walker then complained to the referee as if he had done nothing wrong.

Watch the moment below:

United's supporters, naturally, were absolutely furious with Walker.

Walker wouldn't have cared, though. His time-wasting went on to pay dividends as City held on to their 2-1 lead.

The English full-back will most likely be in the starting line-up as Man City play Chelsea in the Champions League final on Saturday evening.

He spoke to the media ahead of one of the biggest games of his career.

"I've won three Premier League medals. The only one I'm missing is the Champions League," He told ESPN.

"I think it would just really put the icing on the cake. And as well, maybe [make] people sit back and actually appreciate a little bit more than what they do, how talented this group of players is and what we've done over the four years, because I think sometimes, it does go underneath the radar a little bit."

