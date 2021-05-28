Crystal Palace transfer rumours: Eagles keen on 23-year-old La Liga ace

Crystal Palace are interested in signing Osasuna midfielder Jon Moncayola this summer, according to AS.

What's the latest news on Jon Moncayola?

The 23-year-old is currently attracting plenty of interest from English clubs, with Watford and West Ham also reportedly keen on him.

Serie A side Atalanta are admirers of Moncayola as well, which suggests that there could be a battle between multiple teams for his signature in the upcoming transfer window.

How much would Moncayola cost?

The Spanish under-21 international has a release clause in his contract of €12m (£10.3m). Osasuna are believed to be "inflexible" with this price, and will not let him leave for a lower fee.

Given that Moncayola still has three years left on his deal with his current employers, it appears that Osasuna are in a strong position when it comes to demanding that the full price is paid if Palace do make an offer to sign the youngster.

What are Moncayola's stats this season?

Moncayola has been an almost ever-present in the Osasuna side this term, registering 36 appearances in La Liga.

He has scored twice, with his goals coming in victories over Granada and Villarreal. As per WhoScored, the combative midfielder has completed 61 tackles in Spain's top division in 2020/21 - this puts him top of the standings at Osasuna. Only three Palace players have made more in the Premier League.

Moncayola has also attempted 38 shots on goal, which would see him inside the top three in this category for the Eagles based on this season's statistics.

Could Palace's midfield look very different next season?

It certainly could.

The team currently have four central midfielders in Luka Milivojevic, James McCarthy, James McArthur and Jairo Riedewald. The former three are all aged 30 or over, with McCarthy and McArthur out of contract next month.

If they both leave and Moncayola arrives at Selhurst Park, Palace's midfield would suddenly look very different.

Riedewald has been the odd one out this season at 24, with the rest of Palace's options in the middle of the park ageing. McArthur has also been out injured since the end of January, which meant that Roy Hodgson's options were limited in this area of the pitch.

However, by bringing in Moncayola, Palace's midfield would shift from having a majority of players over 30 to a majority of players aged 24 or younger.

This could give the team some youth energy and fresh impetus in midfield, ensuring the club's next manager would have plenty to work with when they join Palace this summer.

News Now - Sport News