According to Record as per Sport Witness, Arsenal have made contact with Sporting Lisbon regarding 18-year-old forward Tiago Tomas.

What's the latest transfer news involving Tiago Tomas?

Based on reports from Record as per Sport Witness, Arsenal have reached out to Sporting about teenager Tomas concerning a switch to the Emirates.

The report says that the Gunners have been made aware that a fee of close to Tomas' buyout clause of €60m (£51.55m) is what would be required to tempt the Portuguese side into selling him.

Having signed a new contract last season which expires in 2025 according to Sport Witness, Sporting are in a strong negotiating position and could make it difficult for the north London outfit to lure the striker away from the Portuguese club for a sensible fee.

Who is Tiago Tomas?

The 18-year-old Portuguese centre-forward recently contributed to Sporting Lisbon's Liga NOS success as they were crowned champions of Portugal.

Despite predominantly playing as a striker, according to Transfermarkt he can also play as a right-winger, as a traditional number ten or just behind the central attacker and is valued at £5.4m.

Tomas joined Sporting in 2014 from Estroli and has regularly represented his country at youth level.

Tomas was part of the Portugal U21 squad for the UEFA European Championship group stages in March and remained an unused substitute in his side's 2-0 victory over England. He is also set to take part in the quarter-final commencing at the end of the month.

What are Tomas' stats this season?

According to Transfermarkt, Tomas has been involved in nine goals from 37 appearances for Sporting Lisbon in the 2020/21 campaign.

This includes six goals, one of which was scored against Scottish side Aberdeen in the Europa League qualifying rounds. He also has a further three assists for Sporting this season in what has been something of a breakout campaign for the youngster.

Should Arsenal pay up?

Certainly not.

With the reported figures, it would be absurd to pay that much for a player at such an early stage in his career, despite having the potential to grow. The risk and fee involved is far too vast.

Arsenal would be better served looking for a more proven option that can influence the side at the present time rather than in the future.

Their final Premier League position of eighth suggests that Mikel Arteta has plenty of work to do for the immediate rather than long-term.

