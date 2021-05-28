Leeds transfer news: Talks held over deal for Club Brugge star Noa Lang

Leeds United are interested in signing Club Brugge winger Noa Lang, according to The Daily Mail.

What's the latest Leeds United transfer news?

The report claims Leeds have held talks about a potential deal to bring the 21-year-old to Elland Road this summer and would like him to decide on his next move soon.

Indeed, the Belgian outfit are understood to have a permanent option included in the loan deal they agreed with Dutch giants Ajax in October 2020 but could sell him on for a quick profit.

For their part, the Yorkshire giants are said to be in a strong position when it comes to negotiations given they believe potential recruits are keen to play under Marcelo Bielsa.

Who is Noa Lang?

A product of Ajax's famed youth academy, the Dutchman has represented his country at U21 level and has excelled out on loan in Belgium this season.

Across 29 league games, Lang scored 16 times and registered seven assists as his side won the Belgian first division. According to WhoScored data, he averaged 2.9 shots per game, as well as 1.8 key passes and 1.4 completed dribbles.

While translating that over to the Premier League is of course not an exact science, those averages would see him rank within the top two for those metrics in the Leeds squad. Predominantly a left-winger, he missed all but nine of Brugge's games in all competitions in the season just gone, playing in all six of their Champions League fixtures.

As promising as he's been, Ajax boss Erik Ten Hag was seen to have shouted "you need to shut your mouth and you need to listen. This is our game not your game." during a 4-3 Dutch cup win over Telstar in December 2019.

1 of 15 How many league titles have Leeds won? 3 4 2 5

Would he suit Leeds United?

Earlier this month, Football Insider revealed that Leeds were keen on signing a new forward capable of playing across the frontline aged between 18 and 23.

Clearly, Lang would fit that build and the idea of bringing in a talented young winger to hone his craft under Bielsa is certainly an exciting prospect, with summer signing Raphina excelling under the Argentine coach this season.

What has been said about Noa Lang?

Speaking to Belgian outlet Extra Time in January of this year, Belgian pundit Filip Joos praised Lang.

“At the moment, Lang is without a doubt the best player in the league, I think. Pure class,” he said.

“His technique is not normal. Lang is constantly on the move, he glides across the field, he likes to dribble, but he will always play at the right time.”

News Now - Sport News