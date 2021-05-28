Tottenham latest news: No talks with PSG over Mauricio Pochettino return

Tottenham Hotspur have not been in contact with Paris Saint-Germain despite the speculation that the club are keen to bring former manager Mauricio Pochettino back to North London, according to BBC Sport.

What's the latest Tottenham manager news?

Spurs are believed to have talked to Pochettino about the idea of a dramatic return to the English capital only 18 months after he was sacked.

Indeed, there have been suggestions that the Argentine himself is eager to come back, though this particular report claims there have been no discussions between the two clubs.

On their part, PSG are said to be planning for next season with Pochettino in charge.

How long does Pochettino have left on his PSG contract?

As it stands, the 49-year-old has a year left on the deal he signed in January 2021 in the French capital.

Still, reports from The Athletic suggested the former Southampton coach's position at the club was less powerful than the one he had at Spurs and that he was facing internal issues behind the scenes, much as Thomas Tuchel did before him.

Has Pochettino won a trophy with PSG?

During his time in charge of Spurs, the fact that Pochettino did not win any silverware despite building teams capable of challenging for the league and the Champions League was often used as a stick to beat him with.

Since taking over in Paris, he has won the Trophee des Champions and the Coupe de France, though surrendered the Ligue 1 title to Lille.

What does Daniel Levy want from the new Spurs boss?

Back in April, The Guardian claimed Spurs chairman Daniel Levy was chasing an attack-minded coach capable of developing young players.

While things did end sourly for Pochettino at the club in November 2019, the manner of his rebuild after taking over in 2014 would suggest he is exactly of that profile.

What has Harry Kane said about Pochettino?

Speaking to Gary Neville on a recent episode of Sky Sports' 'The Overlap', star striker Harry Kane described Pochettino as the 'perfect' manager.

"[Pochettino] was the perfect guy for me to come into because we worked so hard, training was so tough," he (via The Evening Standard).

"We done a lot of work in the gym. I was at a real development stage of my career. I was kind of just developing into my body and things like that and with that extra training, extra gym work kind of his guidance at that aspect. He gave me a lot of confidence."

