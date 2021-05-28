UEFA have made the decision to scrap away goals in European competitions.

The rule has been in place for 56 years and was introduced to try and encourage attacking football.

However, it has now been abolished over fears that it is now outdated.

This is according to Martyn Ziegler of the Times. The decision was made on Friday and now needs ExCo approval for the rule to be officially scrapped.

Jamie Carragher is not happy at all with UEFA's decision.

The Liverpool legend took to Twitter to call out UEFA, arguing that the away goals rule adds excitement.

"The away goals rule in Europe makes the games so much more exciting, please read this thread UEFA for the reasons why you are making a big mistake," he said.

Carragher included a thread, which was created by @OmarChaudhuri in 2019. You can read the thread below:

While Carragher is not happy that the away goals rule has been scrapped, Arsene Wenger will likely be overjoyed by the news.

The French manager has been calling for the rule to be abolished for years.

Back in 2015, Wenger said that the rule was outdated after Chelsea and Arsenal both crashed out of the Champions League on away goals.

It's OFFICIAL! Liverpool have signed Ibrahima Konate - Hear more on The Football Terrace...

“Two teams have gone out on away goals, which I think should be questioned because it’s a rule that is outdated now and has to be changed. I’ve fought for that for a long time,” he said, per Arsenal's official website.

“It should count maybe after extra time because this [current] rule was created in the sixties to encourage teams to attack away from home. Since then football has changed. The weight of the away goal is too big today.

“I think maybe you can count [away goals] after extra-time like in the League Cup in England.”

1 of 20 Which team won the first UCL title after the tournament was rebranded in 1992? Barcelona AC Milan Marseille FC Porto

News Now - Sport News