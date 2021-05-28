Manchester City have had an extraordinary season.

Pep Guardiola's side have already won two trophies in 2020/21.

The Citizens lifted the Carabao Cup in April and were crowned Premier League winners earlier this month.

City are also in the final of the Champions League, where they will play Chelsea on Saturday evening.

Ruben Dias has been a major reason why City have been so dominant this campaign. The Portuguese defender has been incredible since signing for the Premier League giants last summer.

He looks set to win the PFA Player of the Year award after helping City keep 17 clean sheets in the Premier League.

But is he the best defender in world football?

FourFourTwo have answered that very question as they've ranked the 10 best centre defenders in the game.

You can view their rankings below...

10. Gerard Pique

9. Sergio Ramos

8. Milan Skriniar

7. John Stones

6. Raphael Varane

5. Harry Maguire

4. Aymeric Laporte

3. Marquinhos

2. Virgil van Dijk

1. Ruben Dias

Dias has been ranked as the best defender in the world after his sensational season.

He beats out Van Dijk to top spot. The Dutchman was unquestionably the best defender before his major injury at the back end of last year.

Incredibly, City have three centre-backs ranked inside the top seven.

Dias' partners at the back - Laporte and Stones - have been ranked fourth and seventh respectively.

Maguire has had his critics this season but has been ranked the fifth best centre-back in the world.

Man United's struggles since he suffered an injury earlier this month highlight just how important he is.

Ramos has suffered badly from injuries this campaign and has been ranked the ninth best centre-back in the world, just ahead of Barcelona's Pique.

