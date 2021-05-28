Man Utd transfer news: Raphael Varane's £60m price tag could be too expensive

Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane tops Manchester United's list of defensive targets ahead of the summer transfer window, according to The Daily Mail.

What's the latest Manchester United transfer news?

Given the manner in which United lost the Europa League final, the likes of Gary Neville have called for defensive reinforcement.

Indeed, without Harry Maguire, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side conceded in all of the final four Premier League games of the season, certainly raising questions in regards to the suitability of Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof to marshall the defence.

With that in mind, Varane is understood to be the club's priority target as he prepares to enter the final year of his deal in the Spanish capital, though Madrid's £60m price tag could reportedly be an issue.

Would Varane suit Manchester United?

Absolutely.

One of the most decorated central defenders in the game, the French international helped form the second-tightest defence in La Liga in the season just gone, even in the absence of the often injured Sergio Ramos.

According to WhoScored data, the 28-year-old averages 1.2 interceptions per game as well as 2.4 successful aerial duels, averages that would see him rank fifth and second in the United squad. Still, that doesn't tell the whole story.

Noted for his speed, Varane has established himself as one of the game's elite defenders over the course of his glittering career and his physical profile could help United develop more pace in the backline, something club legend Rio Ferdinand has called for.

How much would Varane cost to sign?

The report suggests Madrid value the player at £60m which, in the current market, could prove prohibitive.

In fact, the key to the potential deal is believed to be whether or not United can lower Madrid's asking price, given he is about to enter the final year of his contract.

According to Salary Sport, the 2018 World Cup winner earns in the region of £197k-per-week which would make him United's sixth-highest paid player (via SpotRac).

What has Varane said about playing with Paul Pogba?

International teammates with France, Varane and United star Paul Pogba have played together 56 times over the course of their careers.

Speaking about the midfielder during his links with a move to Spain back in 2019, Varane talked of how well he knows Pogba.

"I think we have a team," he said (via The Manchester Evening News).

"Pogba is a good player, I know him very well. For any team he would be fantastic," Varane said. "I trust my team-mates. If new players come, we’ll see. I trust my team-mates."

