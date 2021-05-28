Champions League final: Man City star compared to Wayne Rooney

Former Manchester City defender Joleon Lescott has drawn comparisons between Phil Foden and Wayne Rooney as Pep Guardiola's side prepare to take on Chelsea in this weekend's Champions League final.

What did Lescott say about Foden?

Foden has announced himself as a star of the future this year having become an integral part of City's team.

Speaking about his own personal experiences with the 21-year-old, Lescott alluded to how Foden's mindset is different to any other player he has come across, except Rooney.

Lescott said: "He’s someone that you’re made aware of that you know that he’s a special talent through his ability which is easy for all people to see. Having worked with him I then realised how determined he is to be the best every day. That is not something that is given to every player.

"Yes, there’s a lot of players with the talent, physical attributes, but that element of his game is different to what I’ve seen and I’d probably only say Wayne Rooney was wired the same way. I’ve come across Wayne and I’ve realised he was wired different.

"And I’d like to say I was wired a certain way, then having come across him and Phil, I know there’s a different element to that. That’s why he will be the best he can be. He will have no regrets."

What are Foden's stats this season?

Foden has just won his third Premier League title, but he only made a combined total of 18 appearances in the previous two championship-winning seasons for City. This year, he has been a central figure at the club.

As per WhoScored, the attacker has featured in 28 league games this term, scoring nine goals and providing five assists. Only Ilkay Gundogan (13) and Raheem Sterling (10) have found the net more often than him in the top-flight.

He has also made a big impact in Europe, registering six goal involvements in City's run to the final. This included scoring in both legs of their quarter-final, as the team moved into the last four thanks to a 4-2 aggregate win over Borussia Dortmund.

How much is Foden worth?

According to Transfermarkt, Foden is currently worth £63m. Should City fans be worried that he could be snapped up by a European rival this summer?

Not if Guardiola sticks to his word.

Back in 2019, the Spanish coach told The Sun: "We didn’t give Foden a new contract by accident.

“He is the only player that can’t be sold under any circumstances — the only one. Not even for €500m".

Given that Foden grew up in Stockport as a City fan, and Guardiola has no intention of selling him, it seems highly unlikely that the youngster will be joining another club anytime soon.

Will Foden follow in Rooney's footsteps?

He has the opportunity to emulate the former Manchester United star this weekend.

Rooney famously won the Champions League with United in 2008, and now Foden has the chance to get his hands on the European Cup.

Of course, Foden still has a long way to go to match the achievements of England's record goalscorer, but if he can maintain the mentality that Lescott referred to, he may be able to get to the level that Rooney reached in the years to come.

