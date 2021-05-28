Man United transfer news: Atletico Madrid star on Red Devils radar

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to Marca, Manchester United "have knocked on" Saul Niguez's doorstep in regards to a switch from Atletico Madrid to Old Trafford.

What's the latest transfer news involving Saul?

Based on reports from Marca, Atletico midfielder Saul is "thinking about his future" at the Spanish champions, who are open to parting with him provided they receive an offer that suits all parties.

United are one of four clubs including PSG, Juventus and Bayern Munich to "have knocked on the player's doorstep" according to the report.

The Football Terrace: Is it time to sack Ole?! Pochettino's available...

Do United need reinforcements in midfield this summer?

Regardless of any outgoings, United are probably in need of reinforcements in the defensive midfield position this summer.

Solskjaer has frequently paired Scott McTominay and Fred in United's midfield which indicates he doesn't trust one of them to hold down the middle of the park on their own.

Likewise, based on reports from The Telegraph, Paul Pogba's future is "of sharp focus" to United as he has just one year remaining on his contract and there is "no definitive indication" for what the club will do.

They may well decide to sell him in the coming months rather than potentially lose such an asset for nothing at the end of next season.

Would Saul be a good replacement for Pogba?

Saul could be an ideal replacement for the Frenchman.

The 26-year-old is a much more balanced midfielder compared to Pogba and this could help United find the right blend in the middle of the park.

According to WhoScored, Saul has made 1.7 tackles per game in La Liga and been dispossessed on just 0.4 occasions this season. In comparison, Pogba has produced 1.4 tackles and has lost possession 1.9 times in the Premier League.

Read More - Paul Pogba: Latest transfer rumours, news, gossip and more

The latter statistic highlights how Pogba is generally a riskier player than Saul, which explains why he's been utilised as a wide attacker at times this season. The 19-cap Spaniard is tactically and positionally far more disciplined, a chief requirement when playing under Diego Simeone.

Alongside his all-round footballing ability, Saul also has a knack for scoring wonder-goals at crucial times. He scored a stunning solo effort against Bayern Munich in Atletico's Champions League semi-final first leg back in 2016.

1 of 15 Has former Manchester United man Cristiano Ronaldo scored at the Euros? Yes No

What else would Saul bring to United's starting XI?

Saul's intelligence on the field has led him to play in a variety of positions in the past and this would make him a useful addition to United's squad.

According to WhoScored, the Spaniard has featured in every midfield position in Atletico's title winning campaign despite playing predominantly as a central midfielder. His versatility has even seen him play as a left wing-back this season.

In the past he has featured at centre-back according to Transfermarkt, when he played for Rayo Vallecano in the 2013/14 campaign.

News Now - Sport News