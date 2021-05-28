Arsenal transfer news: Freddie Woodman eyed amid Bernd Leno rumours

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Arsenal are interested in a move for Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman, according to The Athletic.

What's the latest Arsenal transfer news?

Mikel Arteta's side are understood to be among the 24-year-old's admirers and Newcastle could be forced into a difficult decision should an offer arrive.

Indeed, while Woodman is highly-rated at St James' Park, Steve Bruce will likely have to sell before he can buy this summer and - considering he has both Martin Dubravka and Karl Darlow on the books - the England U21 international could be sacrificed.

How good is Freddie Woodman?

On loan at Swansea City this season, Woodman has impressed.

According to FBREF data, he boasts the ninth-highest save percentage in the Championship (72.2%) as well as the sixth-highest clean sheet percentage (44.4%).

Compared to Arsenal stopper Bernd Leno, whose percentages are 69.2% and 31.4% respectively, the former Crystal Palace trainee would appear to be an upgrade on those fronts, albeit the obvious caveat that he's been playing in a division below Arsenal.

Former England 'keeper Paul Robinson recently backed Woodman to make a move away from Newcastle and look to make a name for himself elsewhere.

“He’s been away, got the experience of playing and got a taste of playing so he isn’t going to want to sit on the bench and be a No.2, which he will be due to the form of Dubravka," he said to Football Insider.

Could Bernd Leno leave Arsenal this summer?

Earlier this month, The Guardian revealed Leno could be part of a major reshuffle this summer and leave the club after a disappointing first full campaign in charge for Arteta.

The 29-year-old was criticised by club legend Ian Wright in April and will soon enter the final two years of his contract at The Emirates Stadium, meaning Arsenal have a decision to make.

"He does have spells where he's very, very good," said Wright (via The Daily Mail.)

"But I've seen him rush out, get sent off, give away penalties.

"He has these moments and that for me is a real moment there. It's poor, poor, poor goalkeeping."

If they can bank a relatively big fee for him before his value naturally drops next year as his deal winds down, moving for the younger Woodman could be a prudent long-term investment.

Does Woodman have a connection to Arsenal?

Yes.

His father Andy was the head of goalkeeping coach at the club for a number of years before leaving the club in March to take over as manager with national league side Bromley.

