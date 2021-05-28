Champions League final: Chelsea star will "hurt" Man City

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Former Chelsea player Joe Cole has named the one player that can "hurt" Manchester City in this weekend's Champions League final.

What did Joe Cole say?

Speaking ahead of Saturday's showpiece event, Cole was asked whether Timo Werner could have an impact on the match, as Chelsea go in search of their first Champions League trophy since 2012.

The 39-year-old responded by claiming that Werner has the attributes to cause Pep Guardiola's side some serious problems.

He said: "Timo Werner is all wrong for the way that Pep plays. No system is impenetrable. Pep plays a certain way and if you get it right, and you make the first and the second pass and you get a player as explosive as Timo and intelligent with his runs as him, making runs, you are going to get space at some point in the game.

"So, Timo Werner, for me, will probably start. He is the player to hurt them."

What are Werner's stats this season?

Werner has endured a difficult opening campaign in England, having only managed to score six goals in the Premier League. This is some way down on the 28 that he netted in the Bundesliga for RB Leipzig in 2019/20.

However, he has been a creative influence for the Blues, as he has provided eight assists in the top-flight this year (via WhoScored) - more than any of his teammates.

This indicates that although he has struggled to find the net himself, Werner has still played an important part in helping Chelsea secure a top-four finish under Thomas Tuchel.

Does Cole have a point about Werner's potential impact?

It appears so.

Last month, City were still on course for an unprecedented quadruple when they met Chelsea in the semi-finals of the FA Cup. Werner played a major role in crushing their chances of pulling off this remarkable feat, though, as he set up Hakim Ziyech for the winning goal at Wembley.

He was a decisive figure once more at the start of May when the two sides faced one another in the Premier League. The 25-year-old delivered the cross for Marcos Alonso to net the late winner which delayed City's title celebrations.

Werner's past two displays against Guardiola's men suggest that he could indeed be a player that's in the thick of the action on Saturday.

Will Werner start the match?

Cole thinks so, and it seems likely that Werner will get the nod from Tuchel.

The German coach does have plenty of attacking options at his disposal, with Ziyech, Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic all battling with Werner to get into the starting line-up alongside Mason Mount in Chelsea's front three.

Werner has been an unused substitute in two of Chelsea's last eight league games, so it may not be a foregone conclusion that he plays from the beginning.

However, he did start the side's final three domestic matches, including the FA Cup final, which suggests that Tuchel trusts him in the big games, and will be relying on him to produce the goods against City once more in Porto on Saturday.

