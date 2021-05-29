Manchester City have had their problems from penalties this season.

Per Transfermarkt, City have been given 11 spot-kicks in 2020/21 and have scored just seven of them.

They've had six different penalty takers with Sergio Aguero, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan and Raheem Sterling all seeing spot-kicks saved.

One City player who backs himself from the penalty spot is Ederson.

Brazil's goalkeeper has talked up his prowess from 12 yards multiple times this season.

"I don't train much free kicks," said the Brazil international last November, per the Mirror. "I trained penalties and when I played for Ribeirao I took some free kicks but that is in the past now.

"I am the best penalty taker but I am not chosen to take them!"

Ederson said earlier this week that he will take the fifth penalty if their Champions League final against Chelsea goes to a shootout.

"I am [on the list to take a penalty]," he said. "I don’t need to train that much, but the fifth one, I’m taking it. The last one, the decisive, I’ll ask for it..."

Ederson talks a good game, but is he actually any good at taking penalties?

The goalkeeper has been practising penalties in training prior to the Champions League final and it turns out he's actually pretty good.

Per Marcelo Bechler, Ederson took 11 penalties and scored 10 of them. View some of them below.

Taking penalties in training is, of course, nothing like taking a spot-kick in a competitive match.

There will be so much pressure on Ederson should he actually step up for a penalty in the Champions League final.

It's unknown whether he will be able to replicate what he has been doing in training this week.

He certainly backs himself though and, judging by the evidence, you would back him to score from 12 yards should the opportunity arise.

News Now - Sport News