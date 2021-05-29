Watford transfer rumours: Hornets linked with summer swoop for Osasuna ace Jon Moncayola

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

After sauntering to automatic promotion in April, Watford will now be looking to establish themselves as a mainstay in the Premier League in the coming years.

However, in order to have the best chance of achieving this goal, it is imperative that the Hornets get their recruitment spot on during the transfer window.

Having already bolstered their squad by drafting in Mattie Pollock and Kwadwo Baah, Watford could be about to swoop for another player as they look to get their business done early this summer.

According to Spanish news outlet AS (as cited by Sport Witness), Watford are reportedly interested in signing Osasuna midfielder Jon Moncayola and are willing to trigger his €12m (£10.3m) release clause.

The Hornets could face competition from Serie A side Atalanta who are also tracking the 23-year-old.

Whilst Watford will be able to offer Moncayola the opportunity to play in the Premier League, I Nerazzuri recently qualified for the Champions League and thus the midfielder may be tempted by the chance to feature in this particular competition.

Whilst the Hornets already have the likes of Will Hughes, Tom Cleverley and Nathaniel Chalobah at their disposal, the Spaniard's arrival could provide some added competitions for places.

A talented player who has been capped on seven occasions by his country at Under-21 level, Moncayola made 36 appearances for Osasuna in La Liga last season as he helped the club seal a mid-table finish.

With Los Rojillos keen to keep the midfielder this summer, Watford may be forced to pay the fee outlined in his current contract which is set to run until 2024.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This would be an intriguing move by the Hornets if they are indeed looking into the possibility of strengthening their squad by signing Moncayola.

Whilst the midfielder did manage to record the best pass completion rate (81.7%) at Osasuna last season, he struggled for consistency at times in La Liga as he only managed to average a WhoScored match rating of 6.47.

However, when you consider that Moncayola still has plenty of time left to develop in his career, it could be argued that he may end up benefitting from playing under the guidance of Watford manager Xisco Munoz.

Yet given that it will cost the Hornets a considerable fee to secure the midfielder's services, it may not be worth taking a risk on him as they could instead use the money made available to them to sign players who have a proven track-record of delivering the goods at Premier League level.

