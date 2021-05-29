Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE ended a solid week of programming with an interesting episode of SmackDown. The Blue Brand's Tag Team Titles were on the line, a first-time ever match occurred and a certain "Role Model" isn't finished with Bianca Belair.

The Usos met The Street Profits in a must-see tag team match, Dominik Mysterio defended the SmackDown Tag Team Titles in a handicap match and Bayley continues to mess with Belair.

Check out the full results from the Blue Brand below:

The Usos def. The Street Profits

After returning to SmackDown and reuniting with his brother, the eager Jimmy Uso seized the opportunity to team with “Main Event” Jey Uso for the first time in over a year in a matchup against former SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits. A pre-match war of words served as a prelude to the intense action to come.

Jey pulled Jimmy out of the line of fire and caused Montez Ford to miss his Splash from the Heavens! Moment later, Jimmy hit the earth-shattering Superkick for the win. The victory certainly put The Usos one step closer to a future SmackDown Tag Team Title Match.

Natalya & Tamina def. The Riott Squad

Newly crowned WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya & Tamina overcame The Riott Squad. As The Queen of Harts tangled with Liv Morgan outside the ring, Tamina took out Ruby Riott with a wicked headbutt and finished her with the Splash off the top rope.

SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair def. Carmella

After SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair overcame "The Untouchable" Carmella with the K.O.D., Bayley stood atop the SmackDown announce table and laughed at the The EST of WWE.

Seth Rollins provided a medical updated on Cesaro

Still reveling in last week's brutal beatdown of Cesaro, birthday boy Seth Rollins played audio footage of The Swiss Superman in apparent pain in a hospital and put the blame of his attack on Cesaro and the WWE Universe.

Kevin Owens def. Apollo Crews by Disqualification

Seconds after Kevin Owens hit the Stunner on Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews, Commander Azeez blasted KO with the devastating Nigerian Nail to result in a disqualification.

Shinsuke Nakamura def. Chad Gable

After hype man Rick Boogs helped Shinsuke Nakamura to a victory over King Corbin last week, The King of Strong Style defeated The Alpha Academy’s Chad Gable with a vicious Kinshasa.

Dominik Mysterio def. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode in a Handicap Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship

After Rey Mysterio suffered a mysterious attack backstage, Dominik took heroic action and opted to face off against Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode in a SmackDown Tag Team Championship Handicap Match.

Just as it looked as if Dominik may finally succumb to his opponents, Rey Mysterio's music suddenly blared through the ThunderDome. The quick-thinking Dominik used the distraction to his advantage and pinned Robert Roode's shoulders to the mat.

In the aftermath, The Usos came toe-to-toe with the titleholders as they prepare to square off next week.

With The Usos now with their eyes set on the Blue Brand's Tag Team Champions, could the historic reigns of The Mysterios be could short? We'll have to wait and see.

