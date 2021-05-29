Tottenham transfer news: Gareth Bale not likely to return to Real Madrid despite Zidane exit

Zinedine Zidane's exit from Real Madrid isn't likely to change Gareth Bale's thinking and Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy could take up the option to keep the forward next season, according to EuroSport.

Bale, who was hugely out of favour under Zidane, still has a year to go on his reported £600k-p/w contract in the Spanish capital, so the fact the French coach has left for a second time may have led to a potential return to Madrid.

However, the report suggests Bale has no interest in playing for the club he joined in 2013 again and that Levy is likely to take up his option to keep him at Spurs on the same terms as the initial loan deal.

How much of Bale's wages do Tottenham pay?

Back in September 2020, football.london revealed that Spurs pay in the region of 40% of Bale's wages, roughly equating to around £240k-per-week.

According to SpotRac, that makes the 31-year-old the club's highest-paid player, even more than star man and England captain Harry Kane.

Why did Zidane frequently not select Bale?

In July 2020, noted journalist Guillem Balague revealed that there was never really a relationship between Zidane and Bale.

Writing for BBC Sport, he claimed the former Madrid boss 'could not get to Bale and Bale started to sense it' although club president Florentino Perez was believed to have been a big fan of the Welsh star.

Are Tottenham right to keep Bale?

Based on how he finished the season, keeping Bale would appear to be a good idea.

While his loan return didn't start well under Jose Mourinho - who criticised him - Bale scored six goals in his final six Premier League games, taking his total to 16 in 34 games across all competitions.

Only Kane and Heung-min Son averaged more key passes per game (via WhoScored) while he also ranked within the top four Spurs players for shots and dribbles over the same period.

Of all the players in the Premier League, it was Bale who boasted the best minutes per goal rate (1.07), so he certainly looks capable of operating at a high level despite recent suggestions he could soon look to retire.

What has Gareth Bale said about his future?

Speaking to Sky Sports earlier this month, Bale did reveal he had decided what to do with his future but did not want to cause 'chaos' before this summer's European Championships.

"I know what I’m doing but it will just cause chaos if I say anything," he said.

"I am not thinking about anything, all I’m concentrating on now is obviously finishing this season off strong.

"We meet up straight away for the Euros and I’m not thinking about anything else other than Wales."

