Manchester City have been dominant this season.

The Citizens have retained their Premier League crown and won the Carabao Cup last month.

They have the opportunity to complete a treble when they take on Chelsea in the Champions League final on Saturday evening.

However, despite their highly successful season, Pep Guardiola and City are said to be willing to sell two of their key players this summer.

According to the Daily Mail, City want to refine their squad this summer and are willing to listen to offers for Raheem Sterling.

The Englishman has had a poor season by his own lofty standards.

He's hit the back of the net just 14 times in 48 games and has lost his place as a regular starter.

The 26-year-old is not the only big name that could depart City in the coming months.

It's also believed that City are willing to listen to offers for Riyad Mahrez.

The Algerian, who has 62 caps for his country, has been superb in recent months. He's scored 14 times in 47 games in all competitions.

But Guardiola is prepared to sell Mahrez if the deal was right.

So, where could the duo go if they were to leave?

It's believed that Arsenal are interested in both Mahrez and Sterling.

Mikel Arteta worked with both during his spell as a coach under Guardiola and is keen to bring them both to north London.

Whether Arteta will be able to convince them to move to Arsenal, who did not qualify for Europe next season, remains to be seen.

But imagine if he were to somehow convince them to sign. The Gunners would be a much, much better side and could challenge for the Champions League spots once again.

Mahrez and Sterling aren't the only two big name players that City could sell this summer. The Daily Mail also say that Aymeric Laporte and Gabriel Jesus could depart.

