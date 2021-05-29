Arsenal transfer news: Jose Mourinho a huge admirer of £20m Gunners star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to football.london, Granit Xhaka could leave Arsenal this summer as Roma are "confident" of signing the Swiss international.

What's the latest transfer news involving Granit Xhaka?

Jose Mourinho's Roma are confident of tempting Xhaka away from the Emirates according to football.london, and the 28-year-old has signalled that he is willing to leave Arsenal.

The report suggests that Xhaka is attracted to the prospect of playing under Mourinho who he has huge respect for. The feeling is reportedly mutual as the Portuguese is also a "keen admirer" of the midfielder.

Arsenal have reportedly told Roma that they will entertain offers starting from £20m for Xhaka and are keen to have a deal wrapped up before the Euros this summer.

The Football Terrace interviews Arsenal SUPERFAN DT! Check out what he's got to say...

What has Jose Mourinho said about Xhaka?

As per football.london, Mourinho went public with his praise of Arsenal's former captain two years ago and said that despite his mistakes, he is a "leader" for Arsenal.

"Xhaka is the main man in the entire Arsenal midfield, you can't see it unless I lend you one of my eyes," said the former Tottenham manager, as per football.london.

"Without him, Arsenal is lost. He is a leader. Remember, mistakes are made by humans."

Has Xhaka been a success at Arsenal?

To call Xhaka a success at Arsenal would be a stretch. The Swiss midfielder's time with the Gunners has been plagued with controversy and discipline problems.

In October 2019, Arsenal's then-captain was substituted in a 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace and met with a chorus of boos by his own fans. His response was to cup his hand to his ear, shout at supporters, throw his shirt to the ground and storm down the tunnel.

Read More: Latest Transfer News - Man United eyeing swoop for Atletico Madrid star

Aside from his rocky relationship with supporters, his performances on the field have struggled to match the expectations he arrived with and at times he has struggled to contain his aggression.

According to Transfermarkt, the 28-year-old has accumulated 41 yellow cards in 161 Premier League games, as well as a further three red cards.

Having failed to accumulate an average WhoScored rating higher than 6.78 during the last few league seasons, the timing feels right to move Xhaka on and Mourinho is giving Arsenal the perfect opportunity to do so.

Do Arsenal need the money?

Based on the report from football.london, the Gunners are looking to recoup "in excess of £60m" this summer through players sales and are very much in a position where they must sell before they buy.

The report suggests that Arsenal could raise funds by selling Matteo Guendouzi and Lucas Torreira who are both expected to depart.

1 of 10 Who became Arsenal's record signing during the Unai Emery era? Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang Alexandre Lacazette Kieran Tierney Nicolas Pepe

But offloading Xhaka to Roma would bring in a third of that minimum alone and allow Arsenal to start working towards incomings.

Despite being a traditional foe of Arsenal ever since the days of his rivalry with Arsene Wenger, Mourinho could end up doing the Gunners a big favour this summer - allowing them to get rid of a problematic player and adding to their transfer kitty in the process.

News Now - Sport News