Celtic latest news: Eddie Howe deal is now off

Celtic are in advanced talks with another candidate after their move to appoint Eddie Howe collapsed, according to The Daily Mail.

What's the latest Celtic news?

The club's chase of Howe has been a long and drawn out saga. Indeed, the former Bournemouth boss initially convinced the club's board of his long-term vision during talks in April, though then entered discussions with Crystal Palace.

When those talks with the London broke down, Howe then seemed set for Celtic, but the report claims that the move is now off.

Indeed, the make-up of his coaching staff, as well as the prospect of bringing former Scotland international Richard Hughes up to Glasgow, are believed to have been problems leading to the deal collapsing.

Who could be Celtic's next manager?

GIVEMESPORT understands interim coach remains a candidate if an external appointment can not be made, though the Mail report does raise some interesting names.

They claim former Borussia Dortmund boss Lucien Favre, as well as club legend Paul Lambert, are possibilities and Celtic hope to make a swift appointment ahead of the 2021/22 season.

How bad is this?

Clearly, the fact Celtic aren't getting their number one target isn't ideal.

Still, given how long it took Howe to decide on whether or not he would take the job, perhaps there's an argument to suggest the club could be better off in appointing a manager who actually wants the role without making big demands.

That's not a slight on Howe, who would be foolish not to give himself the best environment to succeed in, but Celtic do not have long until the new season starts and bowing to the demands of someone with no experience of Scottish football could be a risk.

While certainly an eye-catching appointment, clearly the club don't feel comfortable enough to completely change the makeup of the management team.

What has John Hartson said about Celtic's pursuit of Howe?

Speaking on the Go Radio Football Show (via The Daily Record) earlier this week, former Celtic star John Hartson urged the club to make a decision either way soon.

"They have had people in place and been able to put people around them, the board have been happy with the decisions they have made, at this moment in time there is so much work to be done on all fronts," he said.

"They still haven't got a manager. They might have one, he might have signed a contract I don't know, but it's become a bit messy.

"Everybody just wants a bit of clarity."

