Manchester City face Chelsea in the Champions League final on Saturday evening.

City will be looking to win a treble after triumphing in the Premier League and the Carabao Cup this season.

Phil Foden will be key in their match against Thomas Tuchel's side in Lisbon.

The Englishman has emerged into a key player for City. He's played 49 times so far this campaign and scored 16 goals.

With Foden set to start in the Champions League final, the BBC visited the primary school he once attended earlier this week.

They interviewed pupils of the school to get their thoughts on Foden and the Champions League final.

The segment, which was broadcast live on TV, showed a reporter interviewing one of the school's pupils.

It just turned out that the pupil was a Manchester United fan.

"You are a [Manchester] United fan, aren't you?" The reporter asked.

"Yes," the pupil responded.

"Are you rooting for [Manchester] City despite that?" The reporter asked.

Without hesitation, the pupil responded: "No, I hope Chelsea absolutely leather them."

The reporter nodded his head, made an awkward face to the camera and then swiftly moved on.

It made for some brilliant TV. You can tell the report didn't expect to hear that from a pupil at the school Foden once attended.

Read More - Phil Foden: Latest transfer rumours, news, gossip and more

Foden has praised Pep Guardiola in the build-up to the game.

"Everyone knows he’s one of the best coaches to ever be out there," Foden said, per the Metro.

"Just to play under him is very special, and not with just me, with everyone; he gives them the freedom to play; he just loves playing out from the back, and playing beautiful football.

Are Man City about to break the British transfer record on a Premier League star? Hear more on The Football Terrace...

"It suits my style a lot and I’m just happy to keep working with him, and keep improving.

"I used to watch Barcelona as a kid: it was unbelievable. The way he set them up and how they played one-touch and two-touch football was unbelievable, and I never would have thought that he would be my coach some day.

"I just remember always watching [them] with my dad and thinking: 'Wow! What a team this is and what a coach they have!'

"He has tried to bring that kind of football here and it seems to be working."

1 of 20 Which team won the first UCL title after the tournament was rebranded in 1992? Barcelona AC Milan Marseille FC Porto

News Now - Sport News