John Fury is unhappy with his son Tyson's US team for greenlighting the American Court of Arbitration for Sport's (CAS) order to fight Deontay Wilder for the third time.

The Gypsy King had originally been penned in to fight Anthony Joshua in a world heavyweight title unification fight. The biggest heavyweight clash in recent memory was tentatively set for August 14 in Saudi Arabia.

However, after months of discussions between the two camps, the Fury vs AJ bout was pulled when the CAS ruled that Fury was contractually obliged to offer Wilder another fight.

The decision clearly took the undefeated Gypsy King by surprise: just 24 hours before the bout with AJ was pulled, Fury was on social media announcing to fans that it was still on.

Tyson's father, John Fury has now taken a verbal swipe at his son's American team and promoter Bob Arum for the embarrassing debacle.

"I was told arbitration was not a problem. All of a sudden, it is a problem.

"This arbitration could've been squashed in December, but they didn't squash it. I can rattle on all day. The public knows, they're not fools. Garbage.

"Both men can get beat. AJ can get beat, and so can Tyson.

"...Everybody seems to be doing what Bob Arum says. He's probably got his intentions right, but it's all about money and what they can do.

"All of this benefits the Americans because they never wanted the Saudi fight, did they? Tyson wanted it, I wanted it, and everybody in the world wanted it."

As a passive spectator, your writer struggles not to agree with John Fury here - something certainly seems afoot in all this and it's almost certainly rooted in money and greed.

Another man who agrees with John Fury and Eddie Hearn is the WBA, IBF, & WBO world heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua.

AJ has since gone on record stating that he has 'a lot of time for Fury Snr.'s interview' and even said 'he'd like for the two of them to go for a pint.'

As John Fury says, it's not like Wilder can't knock Fury out - we all know he can IF he connects. It's just that this trilogy fight shouldn't exist and, by the sounds of it, Wilder didn't even ask for it!?

That said, perhaps the most interesting of all John Fury's comments, and more than likely the one that prompted AJ to ask him out for a pint is the one below:

"The American boxing fraternity's been embarrassed from the last escapade.

"Why wouldn't you take a $20 million step aside without fighting when you get a guaranteed shot at the winner when you're fighting for a lot less than $20 million, and you're risking getting your skull caved in again?"

"It doesn't make sense on his part. So obviously, the powers that be are involved obviously. They're calling the shots, and they've trapped both men, haven't they?

"I'd just say, 'Listen, there's your belt, keep it. There's your belt; I'm fighting AJ. Or, if you want to fight, no problem. I'll fight you in Saudi,' and then the Saudis are happy because they've gone through a lot of trouble, those people.

"They've gone through a lot of running around with a lot of expense. They deserve better than what' happened. I just feel like they've done it all wrong."

It's a great point. Given practically every British fight fan wants to see AJ vs Fury; given all the effort and expense the Saudi promoters have been through to make the fight happen, and given that Wilder was almost guaranteed a shot at the winner anyways, for more money, and that his camp asked for financial compensation, not a trilogy bout, why don't Fury and Wilder just void this fight?

Speaking purely as a fight fan, I honestly, don't like this Fury vs Wilder 3 fight. It just seems totally crooked.

Plus what happens if Wilder wins? If he wins he's still losing 2-1 in my mind - do we have to go straight back in for the quadrilogy?

