Champions League final: Joe Cole claims Thomas Tuchel has identified "a strength" for Chelsea

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Joe Cole has claimed that the versatility of Reece James and Cesar Azpilicueta is a positive for Chelsea heading into this weekend's Champions League final against Manchester City.

What did Cole say about James and Azpilicueta?

The two defenders have recently switched positions, with James moving to the right-side of a back three, while Azpilicueta has been operating as a right wing-back.

When asked whether he was a fan of the tactical move made by Thomas Tuchel, Cole replied: "I think both are equally qualified to play both positions that’s for sure. They’re both quality players. I think he did it in the final to look after Jamie Vardy. Reece James with his pace, he’s worried about Jamie running in that channel and I think he just liked the look of it."

"The balance was good and Azpilicueta is very disciplined in his role. He’s one of those players that you ain’t got to worry about, he’ll do the job. So, I think he’ll probably stick with Reece playing in there and Cesar a bit further up and it also gives you the option as well, if you’re chasing the game at any point you can switch them over, give you fluidity.

"So, it’s a strength for Chelsea, that’s for sure."

The Football Terrace: This is the ultimate Man City vs Chelsea Combined XI - Do you agree?

How have Chelsea fared since the switch?

Since James and Azpilicueta changed roles, Chelsea have had a mixed set of results. Tuchel deployed them in their new-look positions against Leicester in the FA Cup final, but the Blues fell short, losing 1-0 at Wembley.

He continued with the tactic against the same opponents three days later in the league, and Chelsea came out on the right side of the result on that occasion, seeing off Brendan Rodgers' men 2-1. However, they then lost their final game of the season against Aston Villa, with Azpilicueta getting sent off late on.

How do James and Azpilicueta's stats compare this season?

Both men have featured regularly for the west London club this term, with James making 32 appearances, and Azpilicueta playing in 26 matches in the league.

When it comes to defensive statistics, their pair are virtually inseparable in terms of tackles made. As per WhoScored, James has completed 55 tackles to Azpilicueta's 53, although the experienced Spaniard does hold the edge when it comes to interceptions (28 to 17).

Going forwards, it is James who has the clear advantage. He has produced 42 key passes to Azpilicueta's 27, and has completed 34 successful dribbles, whereas Azpilicueta has managed just 6.

1 of 20 Which team won the first UCL title after the tournament was rebranded in 1992? Barcelona AC Milan Marseille FC Porto

Should James and Azpilicueta switch back for the Champions League final?

That might be the best option for Tuchel.

As Cole alluded to, it did appear that the change of positions was first introduced to combat the pace of Jamie Vardy in the FA Cup final. It worked fairly well, as Vardy struggled for opportunities in that game and the one that followed it in the league.

However, it seems unlikely that Chelsea will need to worry about City's players running in behind on Saturday. The Premier League champions have rarely relied on electric pace this season, instead using their skillful wingers and a 'false nine' to carve out opportunities in front of goal. This suggests that James' speed will not necessarily be needed at centre-back.

The numbers also indicate that James is better going forwards than Azpilicueta, so keeping him at the heart of Chelsea's defence could reduce the team's attacking threat.

If Tuchel wants to hurt City on the counter-attack rather than simply stopping them from scoring, he may be better off moving James and Azpilicueta back to the positions that they have played in for the majority of the campaign.

BT Sport will show Manchester City vs Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League final live from 6:00pm on Saturday 29th May. Whoever you watch the final with, watch it together with BT. For more info go to btsport.com/final

News Now - Sport News