Deontay Wilder has been making a lot of headlines lately after winning in the court and getting exactly what he wanted: a trilogy fight against Tyson Fury.

And while boxing fans around the world are in shock over the extent to which he has gone to get his way, that’s nowhere near the most jaw-jutting thing he has done.

Way back in 2015, the heavyweight once travelled all the way to Los Angeles to beat internet troll Charlie Zelenoff to smidgens.

Zelenoff had been directing abuse and what not towards Wilder and his daughter, and once he had it up to eleven, he decided it was time to teach the troll a lesson.

Wilder went to LA, made Zelenoff sign a legal waiver to ensure he didn’t sue for damages before setting an example with two-right handed gloves and Zelenoff on the receiving end of a few punches.

He didn’t just hide after doing that. Wilder even explained the entire incident to ESNews:

“You can be a critic and say certain things, but there’s a limit.

“He took it to a whole ‘nother level. One thing I don’t condone is racism and he brought racism to the table.

“He talked about duct-taping my daughter’s mouth and when he said that I visualised him actually doing it and it upset me.

“And then he said he’s gonna kill me, murder me. Those three things, man, I was overboard. When it’s like that, I wanna see you.”

Don’t we all miss that Wilder? He was feared, he was respected and he was loved.

However, since being battered in the ring by Tyson Fury, he has hardly left a stone unturned in making an absolute mockery of himself.

Now that he has got what he wants, we shall see if he can make his hands talk the way his mouth has been lately.

