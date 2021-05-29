Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Roman Reigns' next challenger for the Universal Championship is yet to be announced. "The Head of The Table" recently saw off Cesaro at WrestleMania Backlash, but it looks like this feud won't continue for the time being.

WWE's next pay-per-view is Hell in a Cell on June 20. There has been only one match confirmed for the event so far, with Bobby Lashley defending the WWE Title against Drew McIntyre.

An opponent for Reigns has not been chosen yet, with "The Tribal Chief" dominating SmackDown since returning to the company.

One man who has been ruled out as Roman's next opponent for the belt is his cousin, Jimmy Uso. The six-time Tag Team Champion recently returned to the Blue Brand after a lengthy period on the sidelines due to a knee injury. He and Reigns have not quite seen eye to eye on how things should be done on SmackDown, but this isn't apparently enough for them to begin a feud.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, he claims that the plan isn't to have Roman and Jimmy face off for the Universal Title at Hell in a Cell next month. As a result, Uso is not going to be the one to try to surpass The Head of The Table.

With less than a month before the PPV, it will be interesting to see who WWE builds for Reigns, especially since it looks like Cesaro and Seth Rollins have revisited their rivalry.

With the Blue Brand stacked of talent, the possibilities of who could challenge Roman are quite high. This week on SmackDown Rollins claimed Cesaro was "in hospital," if his beatdowns of the Swiss Superman continue, could this lead to potential bout between Reigns v Rollins?

Another option could be Shinsuke Nakamura. The Japanese star has been on a roll of late and was close to facing The Tribal Chief earlier this year after getting to the final of a gauntlet match.

His opportunity was snatched away from him by the champion, who attacked "The King of Strong Style" to stop this from happening.

