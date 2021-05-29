Manchester United went into their Europa League final on Wednesday evening as the favourites to lift the trophy.

However, they were nowhere near their best in the first half.

The Spanish side took the lead in the 29th minute through their talisman, Gerard Moreno.

Moreno showed good movement to beat Victor Lindelof before finding a way past David de Gea from close range.

It was a lead they held on to until half-time.

Bruno Fernandes cut a frustrated figure in the opening 45 minutes.

Footage of United players in the tunnel at half-time has now emerged and it shows Fernandes confronting the officials for their display in the first-half.

Fernandes felt that Juan Foyth was timewasting after a clash with Paul Pogba left him with a bloody nose.

He was also unhappy with how long the referee took to make a VAR decision.

The footage has been posted by TikTok user @PrimeGolazo and you can view it below:

"The number eight goes twice," Fernandes could be heard saying.

"One time he stays down one minute. After again and then after the goal.

"You wait one time for VAR. Three minutes?"

Fernandes continues to complain but his comments cannot be heard after Fred shouts encouraging words to his teammates.

"Let's go guys, let's go guys. Come on. Eh Scotty (McTominay), second ball, be careful," Fred can be heard saying.

United were better after the break and equalised through Edinson Cavani.

But they failed to find a winner and would go on to lose after an epic penalty shootout.

Fernandes was devastated at the final whistle. He took to Twitter on Friday to address the game.

"We win together and we lose together, when someone fails we all fail, when someone scores we all score, when someone does a save we all save... Always UNITED," he wrote.

