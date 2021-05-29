Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

When you are going to go up against a hurting Conor McGregor, you better make sure that you are more than prepared.

Safe to say, it seems Dustin Poirier is well aware of that.

The American lightweight has been training for his UFC trilogy fight with McGregor on July 10 and he is looking in some solid shape.

Some footage of his training drills has been doing the rounds on Twitter and if that is anything to go by, Poirier is set to boss the Octagon in Las Vegas, like he did at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi earlier this year.

Poirier was at his absolute best back then and there is no doubt whatsoever that he will be on an altogether different level this time around to ensure that he wins the all-important trilogy fight.

McGregor seems just as hungry, as he always is, and has been using social media to express himself. Here’s what he had to say about the upcoming bout:

“July 10th I will do this absolutely flawlessly,” he tweeted some time back.

“We have these clowns sussed and fully! They wanna play a game of tactics? No problem, see you in there.

“You've awoken a beast. A beast with the backing of a much higher power! Say your prayers.”

Poirier was quick to respond, just not in the same manner as The Notorious. He wrote:

“Let hard work be thy medicine.”

Well, that was humility personified. And this will go on until the time the two are in the Octagon and ready to throw the punches.

July 10 is a touch far off at the moment; however, with every single piece of training footage we get to watch or an online feud we get to enjoy between the two, it is becoming increasingly hard to wait any longer.

