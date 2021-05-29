Liverpool completed their first summer signing on Friday as they announced the arrival of Ibrahima Konate.

“I’m really happy to be joining such a massive club like Liverpool," he told Liverpool's official website.

“It’s a really exciting moment for me and my family and I am really looking forward to meeting my new teammates, the staff and getting started on this new chapter.

“Right now, my focus is on the U21 European Championships with France, but after this competition I know I will be joining one of the best teams in the world and that gives me a great feeling."

Per Football Insider, Konate will earn £70,000-per-week at Liverpool.

But how does that compare to other centre-backs in the Premier League?

We've listed the wages of the top 25 highest-paid centre-backs in England's top tier using figures provided by Spotrac.

25. Issa Diop £67,000-per-week

24. Willy Boly - £67,308-per-week

=22. Ibrahima Konate - £70,000-per-week

=22. Angelo Ogbonna - £70,000-per-week

21. Joe Gomez - £75,000-per-week

20. Phil Jones - £75,000-per-week

19. Ben Godfrey - £76,923-per-week

=15. Andreas Christensen - £80,000-per-week

=15. Jonny Evans - £80,000-per-week

=15. Eric Bailly - £80,000-per-week

=15. Toby Alderweireld - £80,000-per-week

14. Pablo Marí - £85,000-per-week

13. Nathan Ake - £92,308-per-week

=9. Joel Matip - £100,000-per-week

=9. Antonio Rudiger - £100,000-per-week

=9. Mamadou Sakho - £100,000-per-week

=9. John Stones - £100,000-per-week

8. David Luiz - £100-962-per-week

7. Thiago Silva - £110,000-per-week

6. Ruben Dias - £115,385-per-week

=3. Victor Lindelof - £120,000-per-week

=3. Aymeric Laporte - £120,000-per-week

=3. Yerry Mina - £120,000-per-week

2. Harry Maguire - £162,775-per-week

1. Virgil van Dijk - £190,000-per-week

Konate has become the 22nd highest-paid centre-back in the Premier League.

He will be earning less than Phil Jones, who didn't play a single minute for Man United in the 2020/21 campaign.

Van Dijk is the highest earning centre-back in the Premier League - and rightly so.

The Dutchman missed the majority of the 2020/21 season through injury but remains the best defender in the world when available.

Three players share third spot, including Mina.

The Everton centre-back has not justified his wages during his spell on Merseyside.

Dias, who is on course to win the PFA Player of the Year award, is only the sixth highest-paid centre-back in the Premier League.

It's bordering on ludicrous that the likes of Mina and Lindelof get paid more than him.

