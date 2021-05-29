Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Revenge is high on Conor McGregor’s agenda as he trains for his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier.

The Notorious was not really at it the last time he faced the American lightweight and the result was an absolute annihilation.

Poirier secured a comprehensive win at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi while the Irishman was left empty-handed.

And now, he has a mountain to climb if he is to beat Poirier, a fact that his training is aligning well with.

He recently took to social media, as he mostly does, to show off his unreal physique with the caption: “Healthy and fresh, God bless.”

While there’s many who have serious doubts about his chances in the trilogy bout in July, his training partner Artem Lobov does not have any. He said:

“Conor is a very, very smart fighter.

"I just feel the last fight he maybe took it a little bit lightly and thought, ‘I’ll just show up and do what I do and destroy him.’

"Not only that, he was already mentally and physically getting ready for a boxing fight so he wasn’t thinking leg kicks - no MMA.

"He just thought it was going to be the same way as the first fight.

It is also expected that the winner of this fight will go on to face Charles Oliveira, the newly-crowned lightweight champion.

However, UFC chief Dana White refuses to pick who he thinks will do that.

"I don't know. I gotta watch this fight and see how it plays out.”

The man of the moment, Poirier, meanwhile hasn't been leaving any stones unturned in his training and looks as sharp as he ever has.

Not that we expected anything else of him anyway but even by his standards, his fitness levels are soaring.

McGregor better bring his A-game to the Octagon on July 10.

