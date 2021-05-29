Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It was recently reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE is interested in setting up a partnership with New Japan Pro Wrestling.

If this were to happen, it would send shockwaves across the whole wrestling industry, creating what could be one hell of an international crossover.

According to the site, WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan approached New Japan to start talks about an official partnership between the two promotions. These discussions could have gone on for the last month or two.

In addition to this, PWInsider has said that the main lure of the talks surrounds the potential of Daniel Bryan working dates for both companies.

The progress of any discussions between WWE and New Japan about a partnership are yet to be reported.

It must be noted that there are currently links between the Japanese organisation and IMPACT Wrestling, so if talks are ongoing with WWE, they seem to be slow. Not just this, but main rivals AEW also have ties with New Japan, considering the amount of stars who have featured in both companies.

However, there is a past relationship between WWE and New Japan, with the pair working together in the 1970s.

It'll be interesting to see what comes from these talks, especially with the situation surrounding Bryan. The Leader of the "Yes" Movement has not been seen on WWE programming since April 30, when he lost a Career v Title match to Universal Champion Roman Reigns on SmackDown.

It must also be noted that Bryan's contract apparently expired after this date and has not been seen in the company since. Not just this, but any update regarding a new deal for The Leader of the "Yes" Movement has also not been made known.

If a partnership between WWE and New Japan were to come about, some of the matches that could come from this would be insane. With the likes of Jay White, Hiromu Takahashi, Hiroshi Tanahashi and Kazuchika Okada to name a few, numerous five star matches could be on the horizon.

