Conor McGregor has revenge on his mind as he prepares for his massive trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier.

The UFC 264 showdown 'for all the marbles' could have massive ramifications for the lightweight division with the winner widely expected to be next in line for a shot at the title.

However, there are a lot of questions surrounding Conor's desire and hunger for the fight after his last performance saw him well and truly overwhelmed by Poirier.

Now, former fighter Mihael Bisping has jumped on the bandwagon, categorically stating that the Conor of old, 'no longer exists'.

“The Conor McGregor of old is just like the me of old. It doesn’t exist anymore,” he told talkSPORT.com.

“I’m a nice guy, I’m a pussy cat, but I used to be a bit of a nightmare.

“With Conor McGregor, it’s the same thing. The man’s loaded. He’s pulling up on $100million yachts and got million dollar watches. He gets chauffeured in Rolls Royces.

“[Former boxing champion] Evander Holyfield said ‘it’s hard to get out and run at 6am when you’re sleeping in silk sheets’.

Bisping then went onto to claim that Conor no longer has anything to fight for, especially after being crowned the highest-earning athlete in the world.

“Fighters, we’re hungry and want to turn it around. Maybe we’re cut from the same type of cloth or the wrong side of town.

“We like to fight and that’s our only hope. The dream is to make some money and turn your life around, he’s done that in a big way and he’s never going to go skint.

“That’s not an insult, that’s just the reality of the situation. It doesn’t mean he can’t go out there and have a great performance and win, because he can. It’s going to be a tough fight though.”

“Whoever wins that fight should certainly go on to fight for the belt,” Bisping continued. “They are the most high profile in that division and are ranked high enough – Dustin was an interim champion and Conor is a former champion.

“The fight, whoever wins that will fight for the belt, as long as they don’t get injured.

“Who knows how it will go. In the first fight, Conor knocked him out pretty quickly in the first round. In the second fight, Dustin knocked him out in the second round.

Only time will tell whether or not Bisping is right.

You can't help but feel that, should Poirier triumph, that might mark the end of McGregor's combat sports career.

