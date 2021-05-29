Luis Suarez was absolutely incredible during his time at Liverpool.

Signed for £22.8 million in 2011, the Uruguayan striker would score 69 goals in 110 Premier League appearances for the Reds.

Suarez absolutely loved playing against Norwich.

El Pistolero humiliated many of his opponents but he loved playing against Norwich more than any other team.

Suarez featured in six games for Liverpool against Norwich in the Premier League.

He scored a ridiculous 12 times in those games, which included three hat-tricks.

One of his goals, scored in September 2012, came seconds after he was mocked by the Norwich fans.

Liverpool took the lead at Carrow Road through Suarez after just two minutes.

The Uruguayan should have made it 2-0 in the 37th minute when he raced clear on goal, only to shank his effort wide when one-on-one with the goalkeeper.

Norwich fans, despite being 1-0 down at the time, took the opportunity to mock Suarez for his miss.

But those that mocked him were left with egg on their face just seconds later.

Suarez, motivated by the boos, scored a brilliant goal moments after his missed chance.

From the resulting goal-kick he pick-pocketed Michael Turner outside the box, nutmegged him, and then curled home a brilliant effort with the outside of his right boot.

He then gave some back to the Norwich fans as he celebrated in front of them.

You can never celebrate too early when Suarez is about. Jeering him only motivates him even more to prove his doubters wrong.

He went on to complete his hat-trick in the second half in a 5-2 victory for the Reds.

Suarez was, and still is, an extraordinary player.

At 34 years old, Suarez continues to prove that he is one of the best strikers in the world.

His 21 league goals were vital as Atletico Madrid clinched the La Liga title earlier this month.

