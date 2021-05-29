Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Admiration between fellow WWE Superstars doesn't go a miss, with Bronson Reed recently calling Rhea Ripley "one in a million" and many other examples too.

Another name to recently praise one of their colleagues is former NXT Champion, Adam Cole.

Speaking on the My Love Letter to Wrestling podcast with NXT UK Superstar Mark Andrews. The one-time North American Champion discussed how he thinks Pete Dunne is "one of the best in the world."

“Pete Dunne is absolutely one of the best in the world, and he is for sure, without question, one of the best I’ve ever been in the ring with,” he said.

“I’ve been lucky to wrestle lots of really talented people, but Pete Dunne is in that special category. When I say Pete is special, I mean that.

"There’s a 99% chance that if Pete Dunne is on a show, he’s going to have the best match of the show. He’s absolutely incredible."

Cole went on to mention how there was "no one else" he would've liked to have been in the ring with at Survivor Series in 2019 than Dunne.

“When I wrestled him at Survivor Series there was no one else I’d have rather been in the ring with," he said.

"The amazing thing about Pete, and it’s funny because I was talking about this with Shawn Michaels, but Pete has this way, no matter who he’s in the ring with he brings out the best in them. When you’re in there with him, you feel like you can bring out a different side of yourself.”

Dunne has the opportunity to earn himself a shot at the NXT Champion Karrion Kross, if he beats Kyle O'Reilly and Johnny Gargano in a number one contender triple threat match next Tuesday on the Black and Gold Brand.

As for Cole, he is yet to return to in-ring action since losing to O'Reilly at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver in April.

News Now - Sport News