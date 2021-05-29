Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

On Saturday evening, Chelsea and Manchester City will do battle for the biggest prize in club football.

The all-English Champions League final is set to be a mouthwatering encounter and while City go into the game as the favourites, Chelsea have a significant chance of victory.

Thomas Tuchel's side have been brilliant in Europe this season, defeating Atletico Madrid, FC Porto and Real Madrid to secure their place in the final.

Arguably the most difficult tie of those three was against Porto, with Chelsea losing the second leg 1-0 thanks to a sensational bicycle kick by Mehdi Taremi late in the game.

Had the Iranian struck a little sooner, Porto would have fancied their chances of levelling the score on aggregate.

Taremi himself is adamant that his team could have triumphed in the quarter-final, so much so that he's boldly stated that Chelsea do not deserve to be playing in Saturday's final.

"Chelsea does not deserve to be in the final," the Iranian forward said, per O Jogo.

"If we had been smarter, we could have won. Against Manchester City it was very competitive, but difficult. If everything goes smoothly, Manchester City will be the European champions."

The word 'salty' springs to mind...

While Porto frustrated Chelsea at times during the tie, they were outplayed in the first leg and ultimately lost 2-0 thanks to goals from Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell.

So sorry, Mehdi, but a slightly subdued performance in the second leg of their quarter-final does not mean that the Blues are not worthy of their place in the Champions League final.

Lest we forget that the west London side produced two stellar team performances against Real Madrid in their semi-final tie, the latter at Stamford Bridge earning a 2-0 victory.

If they can replicate that display against City, the Blues may very well be the 2020/21 Champions League winners.

