Brentford will be playing Premier League football next season.

The Bees triumphed in the Championship play-off final on Saturday afternoon, beating Swansea 2-0 thanks to goals from star striker Ivan Toney and Emiliano Marcondes.

Toney's goal from the penalty spot early in the first half was his 33rd in all competitions this season, a quite incredible record.

The 25-year-old really is going to be a serious problem for Premier League defenders in the 2021/22 campaign.

Toney is everything you could want in a modern day striker and on top of his natural talent, the former Newcastle United and Peterborough forward is incredibly confident in his own ability.

After helping defeat Swansea at Wembley, Toney gave an on-field interview to Sky Sports and his confidence was there for all to see and hear.

When asked about his penalty, Toney said: "'I couldn't wait to get a penalty, I couldn't wait to put in the back of the net, I couldn't wait to shut people up."

Fair play, Ivan.

Toney was also questioned about the prospect of playing in the Premier League, to which he replied: "I'm a Premier League striker now, I can't wait to score goals in the Prem."

We get the feeling adapting to the English top-flight won't be difficult for Toney and he'll almost certainly be in most 2021/22 Fantasy Premier League teams.

Peterborough's director of football Barry Fry boldly stated recently that the Englishman will win the division's Golden Boot in the next few years.

"He [Toney] has a burning ambition to be the best centre forward in the Premier League," Fry told BBC Sport. "I think he will get an opportunity to prove that very soon, either with Brentford or if somebody pays £30m or £40m for him.

"He'll be the Golden Boot winner in a couple of years in my opinion."

Premier League defenders, you've been warned...

