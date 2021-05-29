Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Thomas Tuchel was filmed doing his best Pep Guardiola impression ahead of Saturday night’s Champions League final between Chelsea and Manchester City.

The two Premier League coaches go head-to-head for European football’s biggest prize at the Estadio do Dragao in Portugal.

Tuchel has never won the Champions League before but finished as a runner-up with Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the 2019-20 campaign.

Guardiola, on the other hand, lifted the trophy twice with his revered Barcelona side in 2009 and 2011.

It’s 10 years and one day since Guardiola last managed to win the trophy. He was unable to deliver it during his three seasons at Bayern Munich and hasn’t yet managed to win it with City.

But that could change this evening when City compete in their first ever Champions League final.

Tuchel does his best Guardiola impression

Ahead of the final, Tuchel was filmed on a balcony apparently doing his best Pep Guardiola impression in front of his coaching staff, in footage posted to social media by The Sun.

The German coach was caught theatrically waving his arms about and gesturing rapidly before spotting that someone was filming him.

Tuchel - who nailed his impression of Pep, you have to say - saw the funny side after realising he had a camera focused on him.

The Chelsea boss laughed before giving the person filming a wave.

Video: Tuchel impersonates Pep

You can watch the funny footage here…

A massive night for both managers

Tuchel has had the upper hand over Guardiola in recent meetings between Chelsea and Man City.

Chelsea saw off Guardiola’s side in April’s FA Cup semi-finals before defeating their Champions League final opponents 2-1 in the Premier League earlier this month.

However, Saturday’s match in Portugal is the game that both managers will be absolutely desperate to win - and crestfallen if they lose.

Pep breaks down Tuchel's tactics (The Football Terrace)

1 of 20 Which team won the first UCL title after the tournament was rebranded in 1992? Barcelona AC Milan Marseille FC Porto

News Now - Sport News