A big part of Alexis Sanchez must wish he’d stayed with Arsenal, where he was loved by the club’s supporters, instead of jumping ship to join Manchester United in January 2018.

The Chilean endured a disastrous spell with the Red Devils - some United fans rate him as their worst ever signing, he was that disappointing - after four excellent years in north London.

Sanchez scored 80 goals in 166 games for the Gunners and deserves to be remembered as one of the club’s best players of the Premier League era.

However, a clip of a rather embarrassing incident from Sanchez’s time at Arsenal is currently being shared by football fans on Twitter.

It involved Leicester City’s Christian Fuchs and happened during Arsenal’s 1-0 victory over the Foxes back in April 2017.

Fuchs attempted to take a throw-in but Sanchez was stood directly in front of him on the touchline.

The South American’s s**thousery backfired on him when Fuchs, irritated by his opponent’s unnecessary antics, threw the ball at him.

After theatrically going down in stages, Sanchez was then shown a yellow card by referee Mike Jones for standing too close to the throw-in.

Video: Sanchez's s**thousery backfires

Watch the footage here...

Sanchez only had himself to blame. The Football Association’s ‘Laws of the Game’ state that "opponents must stand at least two metres from the point at which the throw-in is taken”.

Alexis was heavily criticised on social media for playacting. But after the match he posted two photos of himself with a swollen lip on Twitter, leading people to wonder whether he really had been hit in the face with the ball after all.

Wenger then criticised Fuchs

"Fuchs was lucky not to get a yellow card because he threw the ball at him on purpose," Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger was quoted saying by BBC Sport.

"In the first two attempts when Fuchs tried to throw the ball in, Sanchez stood next to him and didn't know he had to be further away.

"Also the referee did not tell him to move further away and after that he got a yellow card because he didn't accept the rule. I accept that. He was not the required distance. The referee or the linesman should have told him."

Wenger later suggested that Sanchez’s lip injury was, in fact, the result of a separate incident involving Robert Huth.

Regardless of how the lip injury occurred, this was the last time we saw Sanchez deliberately preventing a throw-in from being taken.

Some s**thousery just isn’t worth it.

