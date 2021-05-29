Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United's 2020/21 season ended with a whimper on Thursday evening.

The Red Devils lost the Europa League final to Villarreal on penalties, with David de Gea's miss from 12 yards sealing the team's fate.

United's failure in Gdansk made it more clear than ever that they need to spend big again this summer, despite finishing second in the Premier League.

A number of key areas in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad are in desperate need of investment, most notably centre-back, central midfield, right-wing and striker.

According to the Guardian, United have identified their top target for each of those positions.

Villarreal's Pau Torres, West Ham's Declan Rice, Borussia Dortmund starlet Jadon Sancho and Tottenham Hotspur talisman Harry Kane are the players in question.

Man United Fan slams Solskjaer "cultural rebuild"! (The Football Terrace)

Harry Kane: Latest Transfer Rumours, News, Gossip And More

Now, it's highly unlikely United will be able to sign every member of that high-quality quartet, due to the fact it would cost an extortionate amount of money to bring them all to Old Trafford.

However, that doesn't mean it's certainly not going to happen and if the Red Devils pulled it off, their best starting XI for the 2021/22 season would be absolutely incredible.

Check it out for yourself...

Man Utd's potential XI for 2021/22

XI: Dean Henderson, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Pau Torres, Luke Shaw, Declan Rice, Paul Pogba, Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Harry Kane.

That's a team capable of both dethroning Manchester City in the Premier League and winning the Champions League.

It was hard to omit academy graduates Scott McTominay and Mason Greenwood from the XI, but at this point in time, Rice and Sancho are superior players to the pair.

Sancho as part of a front four alongside Fernandes, Rashford and Kane is a truly mouthwatering prospect. If that quartet is created this summer, Premier League defenders are not going to enjoy facing United in 2021/22.

Fans of the Red Devils will be praying that the 'dream scenario' detailed above becomes reality.

1 of 10 When did Manchester United first play in the UEFA Cup/Europa League? 1975-76 1973-74 1978-79 1976-77

News Now - Sport News