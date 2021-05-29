Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Timo Werner's first season at Chelsea has been far from the greatest.

The German striker scored goals for fun at RB Leipzig, but has lost his shooting boots since donning the famous blue shirt.

Prior to Saturday's Champions League final, Werner had scored just two goals in his last 21 games for club and country.

That's a pretty woeful record and the Chelsea man's lack of form in front of goal was on show for all to see in the early stages of the final against Manchester City.

With less than 14 minutes on the clock, Werner missed a glorious chance from Kai Havertz's pull back.

The German striker scuffed his left-footed shot, with the ball then hitting his right boot and ending up behind him.

It was yet another moment to forget for Werner...

Oh, Timo.

City almost scored at the other end straight after his blunder and that would have summed up Werner's debut season at Chelsea perfectly.

Thankfully for the striker, his countryman Havertz deservedly put the Blues 1-0 ahead just before half-time after a brilliant through ball from Mason Mount.

Werner probably cheered the goal more than most, as it took the focus off his horrendous miss earlier in the game.

The German international scored only six goals in his 35 Premier League appearances this season, although he did also contribute eight assists in that time.

There have certainly been some positive signs from the 25-year-old in 2020/21, but Chelsea fans will rightly be expecting far more from him next season.

In the 2019/20 campaign with Leipzig, Werner scored 34 goals in 45 games across all competitions and they're the kind of numbers it is hoped he'll eventually produce at the west London club.

