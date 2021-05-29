Mason Mount produced a fabulous assist for Kai Havertz as Chelsea took the lead against Manchester City in the Champions League final.

Havertz put Thomas Tuchel’s side 1-0 up on the stroke of half time after Mount and Havertz combined.

The two English teams went head-to-head at the Estadio do Dragao in Porto in one of the biggest games in both clubs’ histories.

This was City’s first ever Champions League final, while Chelsea were hoping to lift the European Cup the second time nine years after their maiden triumph in 2012.

Fans inside the stadium were treated to a thrilling end-to-end start to the game.

Timo Werner spurned the first big opportunity of the final in the 10th minute when the ball was cut back to him in the penalty area.

The German forward, who has been largely inconsistent during his first season with the Blues, let City off the hook with a mis-kick from Kai Havertz’s pass.

Werner then went close again moments later but shot straight at City goalkeeper Ederson.

Phil Foden, who celebrated his 21st birthday on the eve of the Champions League final, was denied at the opposite end of the pitch by a brilliant tackle from Antonio Rudiger midway through the half.

Chelsea were then dealt a huge blow 10 minutes before half-time when Thiago Silva was forced off after suffering an injury. The Brazilian, looking bitterly disappointed as he trudged off the pitch, was replaced by Andreas Christensen.

But despite Silva’s injury, Chelsea went on to take a surprise lead when Mount’s brilliant pass was finished by Havertz.

Ederson possibly could have done better there but take nothing away from Chelsea’s goal.

Havertz becomes the second youngest German player to score in a Champions League final after Borussia Dortmund’s Lars Ricken in 1997.

