Kevin De Bruyne's Champions League final sadly came to an end prematurely.

Just before the hour mark, Manchester City's talisman was involved in a heavy collision with Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger.

The Belgian came off far worse and it was then decided by City's medical team that the Belgian maestro could not continue playing.

De Bruyne was visibly distraught by the correct decision from those taking care of him, the 29-year-old leaving the pitch at the Estadio do Dragao in tears.

It was hard to watch one of the world's very best players leave the biggest game in club football in such a way.

De Bruyne in tears

Poor ol' Kev.

The midfielder had some serious swelling below his left eye, an indicator that he was definitely not okay to continue.

Television ameras panned to the Belgian in the dugout and the damage was clear for all to see.

De Bruyne's injury

Ouch.

City were 1-0 down when De Bruyne left the field thanks to a first half goal from Kai Havertz.

